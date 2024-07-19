SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 86,999 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,999 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. 4,256,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

