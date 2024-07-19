SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,952. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

