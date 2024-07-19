SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 358,047 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,985 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $742.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

