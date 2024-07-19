SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
OGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,550. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
