SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

OGN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,550. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.