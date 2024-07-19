SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 236,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

