SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after buying an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,194,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 270,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,501. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

