SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,273,000 after acquiring an additional 147,257 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 785,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,725,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.