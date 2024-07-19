Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

SLB opened at $48.86 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

