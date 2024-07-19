Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL traded down $7.26 on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 816,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,634. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Scholastic by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.