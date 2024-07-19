Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 64,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,316. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

