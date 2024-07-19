Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 2,232,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

