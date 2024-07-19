Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

