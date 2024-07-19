Scotiabank Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Champion Iron Trading Down 3.6 %
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current year.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
