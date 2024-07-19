Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.77.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$63.05 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

