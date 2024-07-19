Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 43,465 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kirby worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.43. 256,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,762. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

