Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.22. 136,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.