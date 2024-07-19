Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vicor worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Down 2.1 %

VICR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,797. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Vicor’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.