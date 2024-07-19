Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Ultra Clean worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 151,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 415,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 173,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,343. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.