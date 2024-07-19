Scout Investments Inc. Invests $6.12 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 459,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.