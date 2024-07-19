Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Hilltop worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 185,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,716 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 153,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

