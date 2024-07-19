Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dycom Industries worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,388. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

