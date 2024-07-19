Scout Investments Inc. Sells 173,642 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,642 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

