Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $14.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 489,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,648. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIGI
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.