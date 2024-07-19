Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $14.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 489,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,648. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

