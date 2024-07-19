Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.
Shares of SIGI traded down $15.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 527,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
