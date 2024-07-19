Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE ST traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $38.89. 2,785,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,482. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

