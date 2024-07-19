Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE ST traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $38.89. 2,785,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,482. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

