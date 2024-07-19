Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

DEST opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Monday. Destiny Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 84 ($1.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.93. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 million, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.31.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

