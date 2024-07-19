Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expands By 5.6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AdaptHealth Trading Down 4.7 %
AHCO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37.
AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
