Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expands By 5.6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 4.7 %

AHCO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AHCO

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.