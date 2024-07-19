Siacoin Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $294.88 million and $6.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,308.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.02 or 0.00583159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00109301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00240492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00070085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

