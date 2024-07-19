Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) vs. Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head to Head Contrast

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.03 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.02

Profitability

Suncrest Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Risk & Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Suncrest Bank and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Suncrest Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.