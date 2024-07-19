Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sirona Biochem Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44.
Sirona Biochem Company Profile
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
