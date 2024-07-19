Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,587 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

SWKS stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.21. 1,165,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

