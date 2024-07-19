SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.
SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SLG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
SL Green Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SL Green Realty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.