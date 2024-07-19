SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

