SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. 883,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,266. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,373,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

