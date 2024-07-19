SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.68 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $116.68 million and approximately $454,000.82 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01394197 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $510,940.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

