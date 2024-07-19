Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $269.85. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.28 and its 200-day moving average is $277.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
