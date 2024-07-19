Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $269.85. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.28 and its 200-day moving average is $277.65. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

