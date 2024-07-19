Socha Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 850.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average of $299.41. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

