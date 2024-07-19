SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,588 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

