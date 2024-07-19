Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 11.1%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 81,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 118,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sonoro Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

