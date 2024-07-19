South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 1.3% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Company Profile
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
