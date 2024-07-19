Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock valued at $110,306 in the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

