Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $19.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

