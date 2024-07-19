SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 319,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

