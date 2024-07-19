SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16,477.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,611,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 62,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $94.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

