SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

KBE traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 260,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,592. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.