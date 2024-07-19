Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,652,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,476. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

