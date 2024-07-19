Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.90

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.90 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.15 ($0.52), with a volume of 516821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.25.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($14,978.60). 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

