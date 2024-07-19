Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.90. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 729,300 shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 177,184 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

