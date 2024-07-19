Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Star Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SGU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 10,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $396.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.42.

About Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

