State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,011 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Nordson worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,069,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,368,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.84.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.