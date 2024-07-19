State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 16,003 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 640,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,449. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.